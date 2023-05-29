'BGMI is back': Battlegrounds Mobile India server back to normal; netizens rejoice

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a free-to-play battle royale game developed by the South Korean gaming company Krafton, is very popular among those who are passionate about online gaming. It is India’s adaptation of PUBG Mobile game, which was banned by India in 2020. The game was banned in India as it was allegedly sending data from users to Tencent-owned China servers.



In 2021, BGMI changed the original game and eventually received more than 100 million downloads. However, gamers were disappointed with the fact that BGMI servers were not functioning since May 27, 2023.



Krafton has come up with the much-awaited BGMI 2.5 update on May 29 which has helped in making its servers operational. The massively popular game is now available for download for gamers in India on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for both iOS and Android users. The game developer has introduced a new map, weapons, free outfits, and in-game events in the latest update.

Hello BGMI fans!



Game will be live for IOS user at 11:30 ( IST ) , Thank you for the patience. Be ready! #IndiaKiHeartbeat #BGMI #IosLaunch pic.twitter.com/9spjdvE6GA — Battleground Mobile India (@BattleGames_Ind) May 29, 2023



While updating the status of the game, several gamers took photos and screenshots of it and shared it on Twitter. Some of the gamers were happy about the fact that they can finally play the game, while others said that they are still facing difficulty in accessing the game. Apparently, Krafton is working on fixing the problem and soon the "Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner" will be on the screens of all the gaming enthusiasts.



“BGMI is back,” a user commented. “Bgmi server is still offline and unable to close the popup and play. Please fix it for Android,” another user wrote.

Its 11:32 still game is not available please do something — Varun Bindal (@VarunBindal47) May 29, 2023

First Fix in Android Later u can release in iOS. Today is Launching date till now can't able to play pic.twitter.com/5KSUTkcmn7 — Krishna (@Krishna99689460) May 29, 2023

Another one commented, “Its 11.30 and game is still not available on app store. What’s the hold up?” “I am an Android user. Have restarted the app several times but still this is showing. What to do?,” a third user said. “Bro game is very laggy and there are lots of bugs please fix this,” fourth user commented.



In a series of events that began in September 2020, PUBG Mobile faced its initial ban in India alongside 117 other Chinese applications as a directive from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Meanwhile, Krafton, the publisher of PUBG Mobile, collaborated with authorities to bring a newer version of the game with India-specific modifications under the new name, BGMI. Unfortunately, this relaunch was short-lived, as BGMI faced another ban only a few months later.



BGMI was taken down from app stores, including Google Play and Apple App Store, in July 2022 under Section 69 of the Information Technology Act.

