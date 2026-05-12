Bihar’s viral ATM salon has internet asking: Cash withdrawal or haircut?

An unusual setup in Bihar’s Danapur area has gone viral after people discovered that what appeared to be a functioning State Bank of India ATM was actually a salon offering haircuts and beard trims.

Located in the Rupaspur area of Danapur, the kiosk looked exactly like a regular SBI ATM from the outside. The familiar SBI branding, ATM board, and kiosk structure remained intact, giving passersby no reason to suspect anything unusual.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Don't Miss: Bihar’s wealth makers: Inside the journeys of business leaders who went global

In Patna’s Danapur, a closed SBI ATM has been turned into a hair salon. The bank rented out the space, but kept all the ATM signage outside leaving customers shocked to find barbers cutting hair inside! pic.twitter.com/d4CdbpKwME — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 11, 2026

But instead of cash withdrawal machines, customers walking in were greeted by salon chairs, mirrors, and haircut equipment.

Old ATM space converted into salon

According to local reports, the ATM had operated for several years at Usha Villa before being vacated a few months ago. Although the machine was removed, the SBI board and branding reportedly remained in place.

Advertisement

The vacant kiosk was later rented out to a salon owner, creating what many online users described as one of the most confusing “ATM experiences” in Bihar.

Videos of the salon quickly spread across social media, with many users initially believing the kiosk was still a functioning ATM.

SBI branding removed after video goes viral

Recent videos now show that the SBI board and logo have been removed after the clip gained widespread attention online.

The internet, meanwhile, had a field day reacting to the unusual setup.

One user said, “People went for cash withdrawal and came out with a fresh haircut.”

Another user joked, “This is probably the only ATM where your balance gets reduced through grooming.”

Advertisement

A third user wrote, “Peak Indian jugaad. The board stayed, the business changed.”

A fourth user commented, “Imagine rushing to withdraw money urgently and ending up getting a beard trim instead.”

Many social media users also said the incident perfectly reflected a distinctly Indian form of “jugaad,” where old commercial spaces are repurposed into entirely different businesses while still carrying traces of their previous identity.