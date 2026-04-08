Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone-starrer Raaka's first look out. Redditors share their takes

The much-awaited collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Atlee has been officially titled Raaka. The title and poster were unveiled on Wednesday, coinciding with the actor’s birthday. Sun Pictures, the studio behind the film, released the title poster at 11 AM as promised in their earlier teaser.

The poster features Allu Arjun in a striking new avatar. He appears bald with kohl-lined eyes, staring directly into the camera. His look is accentuated by animal claws, which were previewed in the previous teaser, and Viking-like markings on his forehead. Deepika Padukone also stars in the lead role, but further details about the cast and genre remain undisclosed.

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The poster has received mixed reactions from fans and moviegoers on Reddit.

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"Atlee obsessed with bald looks? First SRK in Jawan and then whatever this is," a user commented. "What in a Jaani Dushman is this (sic)," a second user wrote in jest.

A third user commented, "This looks so weird."

Others, however, wondered how long Deepika Padukone's screentime will be. "Excited for Deepu's 5 min screentime (sic)," a Redditor wrote.

Another user commented, "Oh lord, no way. How did Deepika end up being in another terrible movie? I’m now fully convinced she just tucks her cheque book. She’s not even the main heroine as per the movie pr. Allu Arjun has made Rashmika the key lead because he thinks she’s lucky for him and wants to milk Pushpa hype (sic)."

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Sun Pictures had initially teased the film under the working title AA22 x A6, representing Allu Arjun’s 22nd and Atlee’s sixth film. The first poster showed a mysterious claw of an unknown furry creature, building anticipation for the official reveal.

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Before the announcement, the makers kept most details confidential. Last year, a video showed producer Kalanithi Maran travelling to Los Angeles with Allu Arjun and Atlee to consult with animation and VFX experts. VFX supervisors who have worked on international films like Iron Man 2 and Transformers described the script as ‘unlike anything I’ve ever read.’

The film is expected to be released in 2027. It promises to be a large-scale project, combining advanced visual effects and innovative storytelling.

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In October last year, Ranveer Singh, who worked with Atlee on an advertisement, spoke about the film.

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He said, “It’s always great hanging out with him and working with him and his super-duper awesome team. I happened to visit him on the set of his current film because my wife was shooting with him. You may have heard this before, but you can hear it from me — he is creating something you’ve never experienced or seen in Indian cinema before.”

The announcement has generated significant excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. However, Sun Pictures has not revealed further plot details or additional cast members.

Raaka marks another major collaboration for Allu Arjun and Atlee, promising a fresh cinematic experience when it arrives in theatres in 2027.