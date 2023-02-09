Bill Gates is in love again, says report; all you need to know about Paula Hurd

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is reportedly dating Paula Hurd, the wife of late Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, according to two separate reports. The 67-year-old billionaire has been dating Paula Hurd for more than a year.

A source told People.com, "It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn't met his kids yet."

Meanwhile, a friend of the couple told DailyMail.com that the two are "inseparable".

The two were photographed together at the Australian Open last month, sitting side-by-side as they watched the Men's Singles Final.

The reports come two years after Bill Gates and his former wife Melinda French Gates announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage. Gates and French Gates, 58, share three children, daughters Jennifer, 26, and Phoebe, 20, and son Rory, 23.

They announced their divorce in May 2021 saying, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage."

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” the joint statement shared on Twitter read.

Hurd is the widow of former Oracle co-CEO and president Mark Hurd, who died at the age of 62 in 2019 after a reported battle with cancer. Her late husband had a net worth of $500 million at the time of his death, said the DailyMail report.

Paula Hurd and Mark Hurd were married for 30 years and had two daughters Kathryn and Kelly.

Paula is an event planner and a philanthropist as well as a tech executive. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1984.

Also Read: Bill Gates takes a dig at Elon Musk, prefers making vaccines instead of going to Mars

Also Read: Bill Gates behind Covid-19 outbreak? Microsoft co-founder finally breaks silence over allegations