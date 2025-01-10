Bim Bissell, the mind who made FabIndia a household name, passes away at 93

Bimla “Bim” Bissell, the driving force behind FabIndia and wife of founder John Bissell, passed away on Thursday at the age of 93. Known for her vibrant personality and commitment to Indian crafts, she leaves behind her son William and daughter Monsoon. Her influence extended far beyond the brand she helped shape, leaving a legacy that redefined Indian fashion and craftsmanship.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, mourning her passing, wrote on X, “Bim Bissell, the doughty, tireless, colourful, and sharp-witted soul who did more than anyone to make FabIndia one of India’s best-known brands, is no more. Her work empowered craftsmen and made Indian handlooms chic. I shall miss her commanding presence, especially at her lively Christmas parties.”

Born Bimla Nanda, of Punjabi origin, she married John Bissell, an American who founded FabIndia in 1960. Bimla initially worked as a social secretary to U.S. ambassadors in Delhi, including John Kenneth Galbraith, President Kennedy’s envoy to India. Her career pivoted when she joined John in transforming FabIndia into an iconic Indian brand.

Bim’s contributions to FabIndia were instrumental. She curated its aesthetic, known for promoting handloom sarees and traditional silver jewelry. Her work established connections with artisans nationwide, creating an extensive network that became the backbone of FabIndia. She also expanded the brand’s product line to include furnishings, furniture, and crafts, showcasing India’s cultural heritage through a modern lens.

Her passion for education was equally notable. In the 1960s, she ran the Playhouse School in Delhi’s Tughlaq Road. Decades later, in 2021, she co-founded a Playhouse in Sunder Nursery, emphasizing her lifelong commitment to children’s education.

Known for her distinctive style, Bim was often seen in handloom sarees adorned with silver bangles—her signature look. Even in her later years, she remained a dynamic figure in Delhi’s cultural and social circles.