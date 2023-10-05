Bizarre heist in Bengaluru! Bus stand worth Rs 10 lakh vanishes overnight

In a case of bizarre theft in Bengaluru, just after a week of installation, a bus shelter, along with its steel structure worth Rs 10 lakh, was stolen in Bengaluru. Managed and maintained by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), this bus shelter was situated on the Cunningham Road area of Bengaluru.

A theft case was registered by the police after N Ravi Reddy, an associate vice-president of a company responsible for the construction of BMTC bus shelters in Bengaluru, filed a complaint on September 30, a month after the bus shelter vanished from its spot. Reportedly, the spot was quite near to the Police Commissioner's office and about 1 km from Vidhana Soudha. Police are investigating the CCTV footage from the nearby camera to look for suspects.

The bus stand was installed on August 21 and was stolen on August 28, and reportedly, the authorities were unaware of the theft up until a police complaint was filed.

A three-decade-old bus stop at the HRBR Layout vanished overnight earlier in March. According to a media report citing locals, the Lions Club donated the bus stop at Kalyan Nagar in 1990. It was taken out overnight to make room for a commercial establishment.

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) officials said at that time that if the bus shelter had been removed, it was done by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

This disappearance of the bus stand in Bengaluru is not new; previously, in 2015, the Doopanahalli bus stop near Horizon School disappeared overnight, and in 2014, a 20-year-old bus stop went missing in BEML Layout III Stage, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bengaluru.

