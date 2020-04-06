Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza tests coronavirus positive

Producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani has tested positive for novel coronavirus, making her the second celebrity from the film industry to be infected.

Shaza who is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital had recently travelled abroad. She returned to Mumbai from Australia a few days before the announcement of the countrywide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

She was tested positive for the virus on the evening of April 5 and since then the entire Morani house is under lockdown. Nine other family members are to be screened for the virus on April 6.

Shah Rukh Khan's close-friend Karim Morani has produced films like Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Happy New Year, Ra.One, among others.

Singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celeb to test positive on March 20. Kapoor has finally tested negative in her sixth test.

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: It's going to be a long haul, don't tire, says PM; active cases 3,666