Boycott Amazon trends after 'Om' doormats, 'Lord Ganesh' briefs appear on e-commerce site

E-commerce giant Amazon on Monday received flak for selling briefs and shorts with Lord Ganesha's image on them. Additionally, doormats with the image of 'Om' being sold on Amazon's website also raised a furore.

The doormats with the 'Om' symbol featured on some foreign websites of Amazon. Such products did not appear on its Indian website, Amazon.in.

Amazon listed a product "Yoga Lotus doormat" - a green-coloured doormat with a symbol of 'Om' in white - priced at 15.78 euros, or almost Rs 1,400.

This is not the first time Amazon has faced outrage for selling doormats with religious symbols on them. In the past, the US-based e-tailer faced similar backlash for showing golden temple, India's flag, and Lord Ganesha's photo's on doormats and toilet seats.

Netizens circulated the 'Om' doormat and Lord Ganesha printed briefs/shorts on social media and urged people to boycott Amazon.

