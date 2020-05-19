BSEB Bihar Board 10th exams 2020: Results may be announced on this date

Bihar Class 10 Board results are likely to be declared on Wednesday, May 20,2020 as the verification process of half of the toppers has been completed. The results will be made public once the verification process is over. Over 15 lakh Bihar Board students are waiting for their results that were supposed to be declared by March end but got delayed by one and a half month due to coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The evaluation of copies resumed on May 6, according to a Live Hindustan report.

According to a BSEB official, evaluation of pending answer sheets is almost done. After the toppers' list is prepared, the board will finish formalities like verification of toppers' copies and interview of toppers via video call in order to maintain social distancing.

The Bihar School Education Board verifies the toppers separately after re-checking their copies. Top 10 students are expected to be called for physical verification soon. In this process, a panel of subject experts evaluates the answershets of these toppers again. Following this, the students are called for an interview wherein they have to answer questions from their subjects to prove that they have not passed using unfair means. The students will be able to check their results on the official Bihar Board websites.

Last year, class 10 results were declared on April 6 with overall pass percentage of 80.73%.

