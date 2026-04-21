'Built a ₹1 crore business in just...': 24-year-old founder explains how he turned a creator problem into a startup

What started as a job quit moment has now turned into a viral startup story — a 24-year-old entrepreneur says he built a ₹1 crore business in just four months, drawing major buzz online.

“I'm 24, and I built a 1 crore business in just 4 months,” he says in the clip. “4 months ago, I quit my job to build LinkPlease, and today over 10,000 creators use it,” he added.

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Explaining the startup journey, Ujjwal described it in three stages — finding the gap, building the solution, and scaling the product. He said the idea came from a recurring issue faced by content creators.

“Creators were posting great content but losing growth because they couldn't handle the DMs,” he said, calling it a “massive market gap.”

He added that the team focused on building a low-cost automation engine and initially launched a free version to collect user feedback.

“We went all-in and our goal was simple. Build the most efficient automation engine at the lowest cost. We launched V1, made it free for all the creators, and improved everything based on real feedback,” he said, adding that early adoption came from creators testing the platform.

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With increasing traction, Ujjwal said the team refined the product using real user data. “Today, more than 10,000 creators grow on autopilot with LinkPlease,” he claimed. “We're not stopping here. We're building LinkPlease into the best automation platform in the world. And the next milestone is simple: from 1 crore to 10 crore,” he added.

In the caption accompanying the post, he stressed execution over external support. “Built a 1 crore startup in 4 months without funding, without a team, just ruthless execution. Creators had a real problem, we solved it fast, and the market rewarded us. This is just the beginning,” he said.

The post quickly went viral and also drew reactions from users online.

One user wrote, “Execution beats everything. Solving a real problem fast always gets noticed. Excited to see the 10 crore milestone!”

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Another commented, “Massive execution over everything.”

A third user said, “Entrepreneurship isn’t easy, but you’re crushing it, keep going!!”