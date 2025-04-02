'Buy own car...': Mumbai techie’s lessons from his first day as a cab driver, says 'time is money’

With rising expenses and a newborn at home, a Mumbai-based techie recently took up part-time driving with Ola to explore a side hustle. After considering various options, including running a daycare, he chose to rent a car for ₹1,100 per day and document his first-day experience navigating the city’s busy streets.

The techie shared his journey on Reddit highlighting both the earnings and the challenges of the job. “I received the car late, around 1:27 pm, which cut into my working hours. The first hour was chaotic as I struggled to understand the app and find good locations for rides,” he said.

His first ride, from Kamothe to Taloja, earned him ₹166. Later, he drove from Kamothe to Andheri, making ₹574, followed by a trip from Andheri to Khar and then Khar to Mohammed Ali Road, which brought in ₹588. While the fares seemed promising, he noted that navigating through Mumbai’s traffic was exhausting.

An unexpected highlight of his day was an offline booking at Mohammed Ali Road. The passenger, a wealthy businessman, paid ₹500 for a trip to Vashi and even offered him Iftaar food and a Mountain Dew. “He was extremely generous, and it was one of those moments that made the long hours worthwhile,” the driver recalled.

His last ride from Infinity Mall, Vashi, to Kharghar had a listed fare of ₹302, but his passenger, who belonged to "similar profession", handed him ₹501 as shagun. “It was a great end to the day. It reminded me that generosity goes a long way,” he added.

Despite making a profit, he pointed out several drawbacks. He had to spend ₹600 on CNG and ₹200 on food. Additionally, he found the rental car to be unsafe and unclean. “If I continue, I’d rather buy my own car. Driving someone else’s vehicle just doesn’t feel right,” he noted, adding, "Buy your own car and do part time on weekdays and full time on weekends. There is a lot of profit."

Reflecting on his experience, he advised other aspiring drivers to be mindful of time and expenses. “Time is money. Be generous, and you’ll receive generosity in return,” he said, summing up his first day behind the wheel.

