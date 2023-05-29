'Can turn Pakistan into a Hindu nation if…': What Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri said in Surat

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri recently said that he could turn Pakistan into a Hindu nation if the people of Gujarat stay united. Famously known as Bageshwar Baba, the controversial preacher made these remarks on Saturday while addressing a huge gathering in Surat, Gujarat.

“...The day people of Gujarat become united like this, not only India but we will also make Pakistan a Hindu nation...” said, Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri.

Shastri also said that some people are asking him “how making India a Hindu Nation is possible?”.

He added, “India is already a Hindu nation and will remain so.”

He also told his followers that after Ayodhya (referring to the issue of Ram Mandir), it is now turn of Mathura. He also asked “Sanatanis to wake up”.

#WATCH | "...The day people of Gujarat become united like this, not only India but we will also make Pakistan a Hindu nation..," says Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri in Surat, Gujarat (27.05.2023)



(Video: Bageshwar Dham's YouTube channel) pic.twitter.com/x9uw9D8anm — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

Last week, the Bageshwar Dham chief received Y-category security cover from the Madhya Pradesh government. Security was approved looking at the huge footfalls witnessed during recent events helmed by Dhirendra Shastri. The Madhya Pradesh government has also requested other state governments to provide the same level of security to Shastri if he organises his programmes in other states.

Shastri came into limelight after he had promised a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ to his followers if they support him in his endeavours. He also said that 'love jihad' cases will only stop when India becomes a Hindu country.

Apart from Surat, Shastri will host events in three other cities of Gujarat till June 7. Ahmedabad will witness the Bageshwar Durbar on May 29 and 30, while Rajkot on June 1-2, and Vadodara from June 3-7.

