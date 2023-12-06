'Can you believe this?': NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan shares Nifty 50 ETF ad in South Korea

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) CEO Ashish Chauhan took to social media to share an advertisement of Nifty 50 ETF in a South Korean railway station. Netizens lauded Chauhan for his leadership but also asked when the benchmark stock market index will be listed.

“Can you believe this? Nifty ETF being advertised at South Korean railway station,” said Chauhan. This comes as NSE Nifty index moved 101 points higher to scale a fresh all-time peak of 20,957 on Wednesday morning. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.56 per cent and small-cap shed 0.07 per cent.

Social media users lauded NSE chief Chauhan...

Nice. — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) December 6, 2023

This is fantastic — Dipan Mehta (@mehtadipan) December 6, 2023

That is indeed phenomenal @ashishchauhan - Kudos to @NSEIndia — Pradeep Yadav (@professoryadav) December 5, 2023

Wow! — Niranjan Avasthi (@avasthiniranjan) December 6, 2023

India as a most favourite investment destination for the global investors 👍 — Motilal Oswal (@MrMotilalOswal) December 6, 2023

India’s growing economic might and globally acknowledged soft power makes it a force to be reckoned with. NSE has gone places in the last couple of years. Full credit to Ashish ji 👏 — Shantanu Srivastava (@Shantanu_Sr) December 6, 2023

India definitely is bright spot in an uncertain global economy. Great show @ashishchauhan — Pradeep Panicker (@ppanicker1) December 6, 2023

Remarkable - says a lot about your leadership and the potential growth of India. — Shubham Mukherjee (@Shubhm) December 6, 2023

...but many also had this one pertinent question:

Sir, when is NSE getting listed? . BSE touching skies with only 5-10% overall volume — Milind Kulkarni (@Milindku3003) December 5, 2023

All this is ok!! When is NSE listing expected? — Abhinav Goel (@abhigoel44) December 5, 2023

Now sir please get NSE listed, this is the time to do it. — Ashwin (@NIIWHSA) December 6, 2023

When it comes to the sectoral front, the Nifty oil & gas index rose 1.47 per cent, Nifty pharma rose 0.47 per cent, Nifty FMCG rose 0.40 per cent, Nifty consumer durables rose 0.27 per cent and and Nifty bank rose 0.33 per cent, outperforming the NSE platform. However, Nifty auto slipped 0.01 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged 317 points to hit a lifetime high of 69,614.

Indian markets are witnessing a rally that has been fuelled by improving interest rate outlook in the US, moderation in crude prices, robust domestic macroeconomic data, renewed foreign inflows and growing optimism about policy continuity in 2024 after the assembly election results.

Nifty 50 is currently in the overbought zone. In the last six trading sessions, the broader benchmark has jumped 5.36 per cent. On Tuesday, Nifty50 jumped 168.30 points, or 0.81 per cent, to end the day at 20,855.10.

