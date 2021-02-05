Canara Bank releases admit cards for SO 2021 candidates; here's how to download

Canara Bank SO admit card 2021: One of India's largest public sector banks, Canara Bank has released the admit cards for recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) across disciplines and Specialist Recruitment Drive for ST category. Through its latest recruitment drive, Canara Bank aims to fill 220 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can download the admit card from the official Canara Bank website between February 4, 2021 to February 14, 2021.

Steps to download Canara Bank SO admit card

Step 1: Visit the official Canara Bank website: canarabank.com

Step 2: Go to careers link on the homepage and select recruitment folder

Step 3: Click on the 'Canara Bank recruitment project-2/2020' link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in details like registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit option

Step 5: Download the Canara Bank SO admit card and take a printout for future use

The admit card will comprise details regarding examination centre, reporting time and important instructions. No candidate shall be allowed to enter the examination hall without an admit card under any circumstances.

Canara Bank's online SO 2021 examination will take place on February 14, 2021. Test for Officer Scale I is slated for the morning shift whereas those for Officer Scale II and III are scheduled for the afternoon shift.

