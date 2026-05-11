Cannes 2026: From Red carpet glam to live streaming, everything you need to know

The Cannes Film Festival is set to return with its 79th edition this month, bringing together some of the biggest names from global cinema, fashion and digital media on the French Riviera.

The festival will run from May 12 to May 23 in Cannes, France, with the closing ceremony and Palme d'Or announcement scheduled for the final day.

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Global Jury

This year’s Cannes jury includes several internationally recognised names from cinema and entertainment.

The panel features actor Demi Moore, filmmaker Chloé Zhao, actress Ruth Negga, Belgian director Laura Wandel, Chilean filmmaker Diego Céspedes, actor Isaach De Bankolé, screenwriter Paul Laverty and Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård.

The jury will be responsible for selecting the Palme d'Or winner and other major awards presented during the festival.

Indian celebrity presence

Among the biggest Indian names expected at Cannes 2026 are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari, all attending as ambassadors for L'Oréal Paris.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remains one of India’s most recognisable faces at Cannes and has regularly attended the festival for over two decades. Her appearances on the red carpet have often generated global attention for both fashion and cinema.

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Alia Bhatt is expected to attend Cannes for the second consecutive year, while Aditi Rao Hydari will also join the L'Oréal Paris delegation.

Several other Indian celebrities are also expected to walk the red carpet through brand collaborations, promotional events and film-related appearances. The list includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, Pooja Batra and designer Manish Malhotra.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is also likely to return to Cannes after attending the premiere of Homebound during the previous edition. Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will attend the festival as part of India’s official delegation in his capacity as director of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Influencers and digital creators

Brut India, which has previously taken creators to Cannes, is once again expected to bring a large group of influencers and digital personalities to the red carpet.

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Among the Indian creators likely to attend are fashion commentator Sufi Motiwala, creator Ishita Mangal, influencer Rida Tharana, actor-creator Disha Madan, beauty creator The Mermaid Scale, dancer Nidhi Kumar and content creators Ishani Mitra and Niranjan Mondol.

Actress Smriti Khanna, influencer Niharika Jain, celebrity chef Pavitra Kaur and Mrs India 2025-26 Dipali Mathur are also expected to be part of the Cannes line-up this year.

International creator Sam Webb and entrepreneurs Sneha Khanal and Bhupendra Khanal, founders of Himalayan pet-care brand Dogsee Chew, are also expected to represent India at the festival.

How can fans watch the red carpet live in India?

Indian viewers can watch Cannes Film Festival 2026 live through multiple official platforms and broadcasters this year.

The Festival de Cannes YouTube channel is providing 24/7 live coverage of the event, including red carpet walks, celebrity arrivals, press conferences and major festival moments. Fans can also follow live updates, schedules and event coverage through the official Cannes website, festival-cannes.com.

In India, DD India on JioTV is streaming a special programme titled 79th Cannes: Stars, Stories And Cinema, focusing on Indian celebrities, filmmakers and creators attending the festival. The coverage is expected to feature red carpet highlights, interviews and behind-the-scenes moments from the French Riviera.

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Apart from livestreams, viewers can also follow the festival through Cannes’ official Instagram and X accounts, where real-time photos and videos of celebrity appearances are regularly shared.

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is being held in Cannes, France, and wi