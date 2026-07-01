Caught on CCTV: Burglar in PM Modi mask steals 30-40 phones worth Rs 5 lakh in Rajasthan

A burglar wearing a mask bearing the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allegedly caught on CCTV during a midnight break-in at a mobile phone shop in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district.

The theft took place at Mateshwari Mobile Shop in Kareda, where the accused are suspected of entering from the roof after forcing open the staircase gate. They allegedly escaped with dozens of smartphones before the shop reopened the next morning.

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Shop found ransacked

Shop owner Laxman Sen discovered the burglary when he arrived in the morning and found goods scattered across the premises and several phones missing.

He estimated that between 30 and 40 smartphones, valued at around Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, had been stolen.

CCTV footage from inside the shop purportedly shows one of the suspects wearing a PM Modi mask while moving through the premises and carrying out the theft.

Police begin investigation

Kareda police station officer Puranmal Meena reached the shop with a police team and inspected the scene.

A case has been registered, and police are examining the CCTV footage to identify and trace the suspects. Investigators are also looking into the route used by the accused to enter and leave the shop.

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Another mobile shop targeted

In a separate incident the same night, thieves allegedly tried to break into Sanwariya Mobile Shop near the Seed Godown intersection in Kareda.

CCTV footage from the second location reportedly shows a suspect wearing a similar mask while attempting to break the shutter lock.

The two incidents have raised concern among local traders, who have demanded stronger night patrolling and greater police presence in the market area.