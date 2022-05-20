CBI raids 15 places in corruption case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, daughter

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at 17 places in Patna, Gopalganj and Delhi connected to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti in a corruption case. Searches were also carried out at Misa Bharti's premises in Delhi.

This is a fresh case against the former Bihar Chief Minister and his daughter Misa Bharti. A preliminary enquiry was initiated by the central agency in the case which has been converted into an FIR. The case pertains to land for job scam wherein certain land/plots were taken in lieu of jobs.

Sources within the CBI told India Today, "While Lalu Yadav was railway minister; land was taken in exchange of jobs to certain persons. After PE, an FIR has been registered." This investigation by the CBI comes weeks after the RJD supremo was granted bail in a fodder scam case.

(With inputs from Munish Pandey)