CBSE Exam Update: Remaining Class 10 exams to be cancelled; what about Class 12?

The Central Board of Secondary Education has made it clear that it is not possible to conduct Class 10 board examinations amid the nationwide lockdown. Talking about the Class 10 board exams, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said the remaining exams were of 'small subjects'. He said these subjects could be evaluated on the basis of the candidate's performance in the internal assessment and other such parameters. He said the results could be compiled on the pro-data basis.

He also asked parents and students to be patient and wait for official announcement on Class 12 board exams. Tripathi told the press that the examination schedule would be disclosed 10 days prior. "Parents should not panic and let their children do self-study in the meanwhile. The decision will be uniform for the students across the globe once the situation gets better," he added.

Due to the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown, Delhi' s Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has asked the central government to promote Classes 10 and 12 students on the basis of their performance in internal assessments. Sisodia added this would be of great help for the CBSE, which isn't able to conduct exams due to the pandemic.

