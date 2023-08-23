Chandrayaan-3: If it's so dangerous, why did ISRO pick Moon's south pole to land?

Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing: As suspense grips the nation ahead of Chandrayaan-3’s landing, there is equal measure of anxiety too. India’s previous Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, that had embarked on its journey to the lunar surface attempted to achieve the same objectives as Chandrayaan-3. However, the predecessor had certain challenges – the scientists at ISRO have addressed in the current mission – that led to the space agency losing contact with the lander.

Chandrayaan-2 had attempted a soft landing at the Moon’s south pole – as did Russia’s Luna-25 that crashed days ago. Chandrayaan-3 that will attempt a soft-landing at the same region today.

Clearly, even if dangerous, the south pole of the Moon is of immense interest to countries.

To put it simply, there is strong evidence that the lunar south pole has the presence of ice molecules in it. The presence of water could be of immense significance when it comes to future planetary explorations. It could be instrumental in a range of activities, including food. India’s 2008 exploration Chandrayaan had suggested the presence of water in the large craters of the Moon.

The ancient water ice present could also provide a record of lunar volcanoes and origins of oceans. The water, if it exists in sufficient quantities, could be a source of drinking water for explorers and keep equipment cool.

The water could be broken down to produce hydrogen and oxygen, which would be monumental in space exploration missions and Mars missions.

Moreover, the south pole could hold volatiles such as ammonia and methane.

Additionally, this extremely-cold – in fact, frozen – region could have potentially preserved clues to the earlier days of the Solar System.

But no good things are achieved easily. The south pole is full of craters and deep trenches, making landing there a challenge. After India and Russia, US and China also have missions planned to the south pole.

