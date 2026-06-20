Cheaper than Gurgaon? Delhi-based worker moves to Manali, reveals how he lives on ₹21,000 a month

For many professionals fighting long commutes, rising rents and the relentless pace of city life, the dream of working from the mountains often feels out of reach. But a Delhi-based corporate employee, Ajay Sharma, has shown that it may be more achievable than many think.

Sharma’s recent breakdown of monthly expenses while working remotely from Manali has gone viral on social media, sparking conversations about affordability, work-life balance and the growing appeal of life in the hills.

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The remote worker’s Instagram post revealed that his total monthly expenses in Manali come to around ₹21,000. The biggest component of his budget is rent. He pays ₹14,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment, a price that also includes Wi-Fi and electricity.

His remaining expenses are equally modest. Around ₹3,500 goes towards groceries, as he prefers cooking meals at home to support his fitness-focused lifestyle. On days when he chooses convenience, he spends roughly ₹500 a week on food deliveries, taking his monthly food-ordering bill to about ₹2,000. He also maintains a gym membership that costs ₹1,500 per month. With remote work eliminating the need for daily commuting, transportation expenses are almost negligible, as he often walks to nearby places.

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However, what attracted the most attention was not just the low cost of living but the lifestyle that comes with it. The professional highlighted the benefits of waking up to mountain views, breathing cleaner air and enjoying a slower pace of life far removed from the stress of metropolitan living. The absence of traffic jams and long office commutes has given him more personal time and a healthier work-life balance.

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How internet reacts

Social media users were quick to compare his expenses with those in Gurgaon and other major cities. A user commented, “The luxury of life is to experience not spend on luxury .. this is so wholesome.“

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Another user commented, “Kinda wanna move to mountains and wanna start a new life." A third user wrote, “That's great, Bro. Thank you for your reel. Past one week, I am looking the same. This has helped me.”

Another user commented, "Dayum used to live there too, area feels very familiar."