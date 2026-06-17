'Even a random shopkeeper used QR code for payments': Slovenian influencer on India’s UPI revolution

India’s digital payments revolution has won praise from an unlikely source, a Slovenian traveller who says the country’s payment ecosystem is “years ahead” of most nations she has visited. During her travels across India, Julija, a Slovenian content creator, shared her experience on social media, highlighting how she could pay almost everywhere without carrying cash.

Advertisement

In a viral Instagram post, Julija said one of the biggest surprises during her stay in India was the near-universal acceptance of digital payments. From roadside tea stalls and local markets to restaurants and shops, QR-code-based payments were available almost everywhere she went.

MUST READ: ‘We’re most famous couple on Instagram’: Giorgia Meloni tells PM Modi in G7 Summit

According to her, the convenience of simply scanning a QR code and making an instant payment made India’s system stand out from many developed countries. She wrote, “Almost everywhere I went, whether it was a small chai stand, a local restaurant, or even a random shop on the side of the road, people would just point at a QR code.”

Watch the viral video here:

Advertisement

“India’s payment system is years ahead of most countries,” she remarked, adding that she barely needed cash throughout her journey. She described the experience as one of the easiest payment methods she had encountered while travelling internationally.

The traveller noted that payments could be completed within seconds without repeatedly entering banking details, making transactions both fast and seamless. She said, “That's because of UPI, India's instant payment system. Instead of typing in bank details, people simply scan a QR code and the money is transferred within seconds.”

ALSO READ: 'Hum toh desi hi rahenge': Video of passengers on Bengaluru airport floor goes viral

Advertisement

At the heart of this transformation is India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Launched in 2016, UPI allows users to transfer money instantly between bank accounts using mobile phones and QR codes. Over the last decade, it has become the backbone of India’s digital economy.

Social media reactions

Her comments have sparked discussions online, with many social media users agreeing that India’s digital payment infrastructure has transformed daily transactions.

One user commented, “That's the truth; India's payment method is years ahead of most countries. You can cope if you want”

Another user wrote, “What's amazing is the UPI system is instant transfer to bank account, meaning you can even cash out when a sec you get payment through UPI."