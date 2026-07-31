Content as currency: How this 25-year-old IIM Bangalore student built a ₹5 crore startup 

Khan’s path to entrepreneurial success deviated sharply from the traditional playbook. Raised in a middle-class household where security was prioritised, the default career choices were strictly defined.

"Everyone told me to become a doctor. The second option was engineering."

Facing mounting pressure to prepare for the NEET medical entrance examination during Class 12, Khan chose to walk away from medical prep. Instead, he began experimenting with digital platforms, working directly with YouTube creators and picking up independent freelancing assignments.

The gamble paid off when he secured a major freelancing project with a California-based influencer, netting him Rs 1.24 lakh. The payout proved to be a defining turning point, demonstrating that sustainable, non-traditional careers could be built in the digital domain.

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To ground his practical momentum with formal training, Khan pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Journalism at Graphic Era Hill University from 2019 to 2022. Along the way, his efforts earned him regional accolades, including Youngest Entrepreneur of Uttarakhand, Innovative Entrepreneur 2024, and Trailblazer in Digital Marketing Solutions. In September 2024, he secured admission into IIM Bangalore's Business Administration programme.

Today, Zedital Media Private Limited operates primarily within the branding, reputation management, and media advertising sectors. The agency delivers strategic services including Online Reputation Management (ORM), Content Distribution Management (CDM), and LinkedIn Profile Amplification Management (PAM), serving clients seeking high-visibility personal and enterprise branding.

Speaking on The Crore Club podcast with host Shreya Hegde, Khan broke down the operational ethos that allowed him to scale before completing his degree. Rather than waiting for grand investments or venture backing, Khan advises young creators to demystify monetisation early by taking small, tangible steps.

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"I think the first thing is to start selling something — whether it's a skill, a piece of advice, or any service — even if it's just for ₹100 or ₹200. It helps build confidence,"

For Khan, the core leverage of modern business relies on visibility and audience trust over traditional capital structure. "Content is the digital currency. Build your online presence because that's what creates opportunities,"