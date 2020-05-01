Coronavirus crisis: Total COVID-19 cases cross 35,000; Maharashtra past 10,000; check out state-wise tally

The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 35,043, with Maharashtra topping the tally with 10,498 cases. The active cases stand at 25,007, while those cured include 8,888 patients. The number of deaths has also risen to 1,147, says the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs. Maharashtra has also reported maximum deaths at 459, while 1,773 patients have recovered in the state. Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat with 4,395 cases and 214 deaths; and Delhi with 3,515 cases and 59 deaths.

Other states with high coronavirus cases include MP with 2,660 cases and 137 deaths; Rajasthan 2,584 cases and 58 deaths; Tamil Nadu 2,323 cases and 27 deaths; UP 2,203 cases and 389 deaths; Andhra Pradesh 1,403 cases and 31 deaths; Telangana 1,038 cases and 26 deaths; West Bengal 795 cases and 33 deaths; J&K 614 cases and 8 deaths; Karnataka 565 cases and 21 deaths; Kerala 497 cases and four deaths; Bihar 418 cases and two deaths; Punjab 357 cases and 19 deaths; and Haryana 313 cases and three deaths.

States and UTs that have reported less than 300 cases are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands (33), Arunachal Pradesh (1); Assam (42 and 1 death); Chandigarh (56); Chhattisgarh (40); Goa (7); Himachal (40, 1 death); Jharkhand (109, 3 deaths); Ladakh (22); Manipur (2); Meghalaya (12, 1 death); Mizoram (1); Odisha (142, 1 death); Pudducherry (8); Tripura (2); and Uttarakhand (57).

Health ministry finalises new red, orange & green zones list

As the second phase of lockdown comes to an end on May 3, the Health Ministry has finalised the criteria for different zone based on multi-factorial information on the incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback. As per new classification, a district will be considered as green zone if there are no confirmed cases so far or no reported case since last 21 days (instead of earlier 28 days). As per this fresh list, a total of 130 districts have been declared as a red zone; 284 under orange zone; and 319 under the green zone.

All metro zones, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, have been demarcated as Red Zone. Fourteen districts in Maharashtra; 11 districts in Delhi; 12 districts in Tamil Nadu; 19 districts in UP; 10 districts in WB; nine each in Gujarat and MP; and 8 districts in Rajasthan have been declared as Red Zone. Twenty districts have been declared under orange zone in Bihar; 36 in UP, 24 in Tamil Nadu; 19 in Rajasthan; 15 in Punjab; 19 in MP; and 16 in Maharashtra.

The states with maximum green zones are 30 districts in Assam; 25 in Chattisgarh, 25 in Arunachal; 24 in MP; 21 in Odhisha; 20 in UP; and 10 in Uttrakhand. In Delhi, all 11 districts come under the Red Zone, while Gurugram is in orange zone and Faridabad in Red Zone. As per the Ministry of Health, states may designate additional red or orange zones based on field feedback and additional analysis at the state level.

