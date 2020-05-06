Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Karnataka sells Rs 197 crore of liquor on Day 2

On Day 2 of the lockdown, Karnataka recorded more than four times the earnings of Day 1 liquor sales. Rs 197 crore of liquor was sold in Karnataka on Tuesday, as opposed to sales of Rs 45 crore on Day 1.

According to top Excise Department officials, wine shops in Karnataka sold 36.37 lakh litres of Indian Made Liquor (IML) valued at Rs 182 crore and 7.02 lakh litres of beer valued at Rs 15 crore, amounting to Rs 197 crore. On Day 1 (Monday) when wine shops reopened after 40 days, Karnataka sold Rs 45 crore worth liquor, including 3.9 lakh litres of beer and 8.5 lakh litres of India Made Liquor (IML).

The Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the sale of liquor, paan, tobacco in all zones, including red zones in standalone shops in its latest guidelines. Liquor shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 7 pm daily till May 17, which is when the extended lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has rolled back the order allowing sale of liquor in the city as people flouted social-distancing norms in front of wine shops. Telangana and Gurugram will open liquor outlets on Wednesday. In Telangana, wine shops will be open from 10 am to 6 pm and no liquor stores will be open in red zones. Telangana has hiked the liquor price by up to 16 per cent and a flat Rs 30 for beer.

