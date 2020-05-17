Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: No flights, no schools, no malls, no metro

The government on Sunday announced an extension in coronavirus lockdown till May 31. It is the fourth extension to the lockdown, which was first imposed from March 25 and then extended from April 15 and May 4. All states and UTs have been asked to ensure unrestricted inter-state and intra-state movement of medical professionals, nurses and paramedical staff along with sanitation personnel and ambulances. Inter-state movement of all types of goods or cargo is also to be allowed, including empty trucks.
The following activities will continue to remain prohibited till May 31
India has been under a lockdown since March 25. The suspension of public transport has taken a toll on the movement since March 25 and only those with special pass
