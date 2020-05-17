Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: No flights, no schools, no malls, no metro

The government on Sunday announced an extension in coronavirus lockdown till May 31. It is the fourth extension to the lockdown, which was first imposed from March 25 and then extended from April 15 and May 4. All states and UTs have been asked to ensure unrestricted inter-state and intra-state movement of medical professionals, nurses and paramedical staff along with sanitation personnel and ambulances. Inter-state movement of all types of goods or cargo is also to be allowed, including empty trucks.

The following activities will continue to remain prohibited till May 31

All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to remain prohibited throughout the country.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, shall continue to remain closed throughout the country till 31st May.

Metro rail services, schools, colleges to remain closed till May 31.

All social, political, entertainment, academic, cultural, sports and religious functions or gatherings also stand prohibited. Places of worship are to remain closed for the public.

Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, the spectators will not be allowed.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25. The suspension of public transport has taken a toll on the movement since March 25 and only those with special pass

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31; India records 4,987 cases in 24 hours

Also read: Economic stimulus Tranche IV: Old wine in new bottle