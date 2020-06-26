Coronavirus: Over 40 crore people to be screened by July-end in India

With the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in several big states in India, over 40 crore people staying in Delhi, Punjab, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh could be screened by July to flatten the curve of the deadly virus. The strategy will involve trained medical teams going house-to-house with infra-red thermometers and pulse oximeters to detect any symptoms linked to COVID-19. Any suspecting patients will undergo testing for coronavirus, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Delhi and Andhra Pradesh will conduct door-to-door screening in the next a few days. Madhya Pradesh will be launching a 15-day 'Kill Corona' campaign from July 1. In MP, there will be a team of about 14,000 experts who will visit 2.1 crore households for screening.

Meanwhile, Punjab's health department has already started a door-to-door campaign to medically screen all residents in the state. And, in Odisha, ASHA and ANM workers have been tasked to conduct door to door health screening. This door to door survey will be conducted from June 16 to July 31.

The daily said roughly 3 crore people in Punjab will be screened by the end of July. The Punjab government will do the survey of people above 30 years of age or people who have co-morbidities. In Delhi, 1.8 crore people will be screened, in Andhra Pradesh 5.4 crore, in Madhya Pradesh 8.5 crore, in Odisha 4.6 crore, and in UP 23 crore by next month.

