Coronavirus update: COVID-19 patients not infectious after 11 days of getting sick, finds study

Coronavirus patients are not infectious after eleven days of getting sick, according to a study. However, there are chances that some patients may still test COVID-19 positive, Bloomberg reported citing the study by infectious disease experts in Singapore. The study was based on 73 patients in the city-state.

According to the joint research paper by Singapore's National Centre for Infectious Diseases and the Academy of Medicine, Singapore, a positive test "does not equate to infectiousness or viable virus". It also said that the virus "could not be isolated or cultured after day 11 of illness."

India reported its highest one-day surge in coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 6,797 more people getting the infection in the last 24 hours. 138 deaths were also recorded in the past 24 hours.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases, 54,440 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,867 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Globally, 5,308,190 people have been infected by coronavirus so far. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 now stands at 340,075. The US has the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,622,605 and 97,087, respectively.

Over 52 lakh people have tested positive worldwide for the novel coronavirus ever since its emergence in China last December. More than 3.38 lakh have lost their lives, while over 20 lakh people have recovered worldwide so far.

