Coronavirus update: Delhi govt makes 7-day home quarantine for asymptomatic travellers mandatory

All asymptomatic travellers arriving in Delhi via flights, trains, or by roads will have to mandatorily undergo home quarantine for seven days, the state government said on Thursday.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has made seven-day home quarantine for all asymptomatic passengers mandatory amid the lockdown.

According to DDMA chairman Vijay Dev, the concerned airport, railways, and other transport authorities will submit passenger manifests to the office of the principal secretary of revenue department on a daily basis. Later, the principal secretary (Revenue) will forward the passenger manifest to the respective Ditrict Magistrate (DMs). The DMs will then ensure that those entering the national capital undergo home quarantine for seven days.

Earlier, Karnataka had also reduced the mandatory 14 days of quarantine period to seven days for asymptomatic travellers entering the state except for those coming from Maharashtra.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand government has extended the 14-day quarantine period to 21 days for those returning from the country's 75 worst coronavirus-hit cities, which included Delhi, Noida, Agra, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

As of June 4, Delhi has registered a total of 23,645 cases of c oronavirus, including 13,947 active cases, 9,542 recovered, and 606 deaths, according to heath ministry data.

