'Couldn't imagine living like this': NIT engineer quits ₹19 LPA PSU job over poor facilities, work pressure

In 2026, securing a PSU job is still seen as a major achievement in India because of the salary, job security and social respect attached to such roles. Against this backdrop, Sourabh Mittal, a 25-year-old engineer from NIT Kurukshetra, said that he has quit a BPCL job with a salary package of around ₹19 lakh a year because of difficult working conditions and constant pressure.

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Mittal, who joined BPCL at 22, said the role had initially appeared to be a major career milestone, but his experience after joining was very different from what he had imagined. He said the conditions at work, the office culture and the lack of scope for growth made him decide to leave.

Explaining his decision, Mittal said, “I couldn’t imagine spending my whole life like this.”

He claimed that the warehouse he worked at had no proper toilet, no drinking water, and that several facilities at the workplace were damaged. He further alleged that complaints about these issues were ignored, adding the situation became so difficult that he had to use his own home for basic needs during office hours.

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Apart from the infrastructure issues, Mittal also spoke about the work environment and the pressure he faced regularly. He described the workplace culture as outdated and stressful, and said seniors would often shout at employees. He also claimed that he was asked to handle personal work for senior officials, including airport pickups and hotel bookings.

Mittal further said the pressure did not end after office hours, with calls continuing late into the night and even on weekends. He said leave approvals were difficult, while promotions and salary hikes were slow. He also said most employees around him were much older, which made him feel there was limited scope for growth and learning.

Leaving the PSU job was not an easy decision for Mittal, especially as such roles are highly valued in many Indian households. He said his father was upset with the decision because of the respect and security attached to government sector jobs, while his mother supported him after seeing the stress he was dealing with.