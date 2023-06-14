Cyclone Biparjoy: How prepared are Centre, Gujarat govt for landfall tomorrow?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of floods and power outage in the areas affected by Cyclone Biparjoy. The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy may cross between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near Jakhau port in Gujarat around June 15 evening. The very severe cyclonic storm is likely to be accompanied by maximum wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. The impact of the cyclone will be felt the most in Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar in Gujarat. The cyclone could lead to disruption of Railways, overhead power lines, and signaling systems. Crops, plantations, and orchards could also be damaged under the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. Meanwhile, the Centre and state governments have taken several steps to mitigate the impact of the cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Biparjoy impact: Here’s what the Centre, states have done so far

1. Union Power Minister RK Singh held a meeting with senior officials of the Power Ministry, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Grid Controller of India, and PGCIL for reviewing power supply preparations in coastal areas of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

2. Singh instructed concerned authorities to continuously monitor the situation and take necessary steps to maintain stable power grid supply to states that may be affected by the cyclone.

3. The Union Minister also asked the authorities concerned to make arrangements for Emergency Restoration System (ERS) with necessary men and material at the strategic locations.

4. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the preparedness and measures taken by the Centre and the Gujarat state administration.

5. The Gujarat government has stopped all operations at the Kandla Port in Kachchh in view of cyclone Biparjoy.

6. The National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) deployed two additional teams in Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

7. The NDRF teams have been stationed in Andheri and Kanjurmarg areas in Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs.

8. The Centre has also deployed Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard in the affected areas for help.

9. 17 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on standby in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath, Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, Valsad and Morbi.

10. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar over the preparedness to tackle Cyclone Biparjoy.

