Cyclone Michaung: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal evacuated by rescue teams in flood-hit Chennai

Chennai saw some of the worst effects of Cyclone Michaung as Tamil Nadu’s capital city received heavy rainfall triggered by the severe storm, and the city came to a standstill due to extensive water logging. Several people were stranded in the city, and among them was the actor Vishnu Vishal, who was stranded in Karapakkam.

The actor was rescued by the fire and rescue department and shared pictures from the rescue operation on social media. Interestingly, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan can also be spotted in the shared photos, which shows that the ‘PK’ of Bollywood was also stuck with Vishal.

Vishnu Vishal took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share that he had been rescued from the flood in Chennai caused by Cyclone Michaung. While sharing this update, he also shared two pictures where it can be seen that boats were deployed to rescue the passengers, and Aamir Khan can also be seen sitting on the boat. Jwala Gutta, Vishnu Vishal's wife and famous badminton player, can also be spotted in the pictures.

In October, Aamir Khan, who has a close relationship with his family, particularly his mother, Zeenat Hussain, decided to relocate to Chennai. She was under care in a private hospital in Chennai. The actor wanted to be by her side during this critical moment, as per India Today report.

Giving an update on the rescue efforts, Vishal wrote on X, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in karapakkam.. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly. (sic)"

“More than 30 people wer taken out from our villa community with many old people as well. Thanks to the firemen who helped us all and are helping other people in karapakkam… We gave them some food that we had.. Please help these people as well ..they are workin non stop n reaching out to as many people as possible with so much physical effort,” he added in another post.

Vishal earlier revealed that he was stranded in his Karapakkam home, and water had entered his house, "Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity no wifi. No phone signal. Nothing. Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal. Lets hope i and so many here get some help I can feel for people all over Chennai,” he wrote.

Minister of Industries of the state, Dr TRB Rajaa, praised Aamir Khan for being patient during the rescue operations on X and wrote, "Thanks for the appreciation @TheVishnuVishal and please do thank the gentleman next to you for being such a class human being! Astounding that he didn't try to pull any strings to be rescued! Awesome to see him being so grounded and WAITING HIS TURN to be rescued just like any of our fellow citizens. Lessons for those who try to pull strings and drop names !"

"Hats off to people like Thiru Khan for being sensitive to the scale of the issue at hand and patiently await their turn We will continue to stick to our Rescue Schedule,” he added.

