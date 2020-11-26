Cyclone Nivar: Transportation services resume in Tamil Nadu

After the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry and subsequently weakened, authorities have announced that the airport, metro, and bus transport operations have resumed in Tamil Nadu.

Confirming the news, Chennai Airport tweeted: "Operations have resumed at #AAI #ChennaiAirport at 0900hrs," while providing the passengers with arrival and departure schedules (domestic flights) for the day, and also advising them to get in touch with airline operators or updates.

State-run bus transportation services that had been suspended in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai starting November 24, were also made to resume from today at noon.

In addition, metro rail services also started at noon, with the authorities declaring that the holiday timetable will be followed with the gap between services of about 10 minutes.

Also read: Cyclone Nivar updates: Tamil Nadu takes safety measures; all you need to know

Southern Railway officials announced that the suburban train services in the state have also resumed at around 3 PM. Passengers were also spotted at the Central railway station in the afternoon, ready to board trains.

Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the wee hours of Thursday with winds of up to 130 kmph, followed by heavy rains being experienced in the state of Tamil Nadu, leading to inundation and uprooting of trees. Chief ministers of both states have spent their hours visiting either relief camps or areas affected due to the cyclone. Meanwhile, rains have also been experienced in the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, causing a fatality in the former state.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the severe cyclonic storm is expected to move northwest with much lower speeds and weaken into a cyclonic storm in districts of south-interior Karnataka.

Also Read : Cyclone Nivar: NDRF evacuates over 1 lakh people from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry