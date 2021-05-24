Cyclone Yaas: Depression to intensify into 'very severe storm' in next 24 hours; warning issued to Odisha, Bengal

Cyclone Yaas has evolved into a 'cyclonic storm' after it formed in the low-pressure area over the east-central region of the Bay of Bengal on May 22. As per the earth science ministry, the cyclone has concentrated into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal and lay centred at about 560 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 590 km east-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 690 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 670 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal). "It is very likely to move slowly north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours," the IMD bulletin said.

At 0830 IST,CS Yaas centred near 16.4N/89.6E, 630 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha). Would intensify further into SCS during next 12 hours and into a VSCS during subsequent 24 hours, to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts b/w Paradip and Sagar islands around 26th noon pic.twitter.com/8MVn33G4fB India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 24, 2021

It'll continue to move north-north-westwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by May 26 morning. "It is very likely to cross north Odisha - West Bengal between Paradip and Sagar islands by the evening of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," the bulletin added.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 23rd-24th May, into the central Bay of Bengal from 23rd-25th May and the north Bay of Bengal and along & off West Bengal-Odisha-Bangladesh coasts from 24th-26th May. Those who are out in the Deep Sea of east-central and adjoining the northeast Bay of Bengal are advised to return to the coast.

Cyclone Yaas warning for Andaman & Nicobar Islands:

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on 23rd & 24th May.

Cyclone Yaas warning for West Bengal & Sikkim:

Heavy rainfall at isolated places in the north coastal districts on 25th, heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and North Odisha areas like Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur and Keonjhar on 26th May.

Cyclone Yaas warning for West Bengal & Sikkim:

Light to moderate to very heavy rainfall over Medinipur, South & north 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly on 25th; extremely heavy rainfall in Jhargram, Medinipur, North & south 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and very heavy rainfall in Nadia, Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Bhirbhum on 26th May; and extremely heavy rain in Malda & Darjeeling, and heavy to very heavy rain in Dinajpur, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Sikkim and heavy rain at a few places over Bankura, Purulia, Bardhaman, Bhirbhum and Murshidabad on 27th May.

Also read: Cyclone Yaas to intensify into 'very severe' cyclonic storm by Monday; alert in Odisha, Bengal