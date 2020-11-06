Dad never financed films for me, I produced Paa for him: Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared his views in the ongoing debate on nepotism in Bollywood. The actor said that he has faced a tough time in the film industry and struggled to find good work despite being the son of a legendary actor like Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek, on the subject of nepotism, said that he has never taken help from his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, to advance in his career. He added that Amitabh never financed any of his films, reports IANS.

The actor said that his father didn't produce any movie for him but he did produce R Balki's Paa, which starred Amitabh in the lead and him as a supporting actor. Abhishek said, "The fact is he has never picked up the phone on anyone. He has never made a film for me. On the contrary, I have produced a film for him, called Paa."

In Paa, Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a child with a rare genetic disease called progeria. Abhishek played his father and Vidya Balan played his mother.

"People have to understand that it's a business. After the first film, if they don't see anything in you, or that film doesn't do the numbers, you aren't going to get your next job. That's the harsh reality of life," Abhishek added.

The actor said, "I know when my films don't do well, I know of the films I was replaced from, of the films that could not get made, that started and didn't have the budgets because I was not bankable at that point. Here you have Mr Amitabh Bachchan's son. Oh, he is born with a silver spoon."

Abhishek, who made his debut in 2000 with 'Refugee', will soon be seen in Anurag Basu's film Ludo. He was last seen in Amazon's OTT series Breathe: Into the Shadows.

