DDA housing online scheme: 8,500 flats on offer in this Delhi colony on first come, first serve basis

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) opened its 2022 housing scheme online on Monday night, under which it is offering around 8,500 flats in Narela, which is in the North Delhi district of Delhi and forms the border of Delhi with Haryana. The new scheme will offer flats under LIG and EWS categories, which will be allotted on a first come first serve basis. The prices of the flats have been pegged between Rs 7.91 lakh and Rs 12.42 lakh, while the LIG flats will be available in the range of Rs 18.10 lakh to Rs 22.80 lakh, according to news reports. The booking amount for an EWS flat is Rs 10,000 while it is Rs 15,000 for a LIG flat.

In a tweet, the housing authority informed that the buyers can pay online and reserve the flats instantly on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Starting today, #DDA is adding to the steps taken for Narela sub city by launching 8500 flats. This is an opportunity to grab your dream home on a first come first serve basis for the EWS and LIG categories. Pay online and reserve your flat instantly. pic.twitter.com/WqeZV7GF2x — Delhi Development Authority (@official_dda) September 12, 2022

As per news reports, under this scheme, people will also get benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana under the credit-linked plan.

Possession and plan

Three towers will be constructed in the first phase, where around 1,000 flats will be offered for booking. Once the allotment is done in this area, flats in other phases will be booked. The authorities have chosen the online plan over the lottery system so that people can opt for flats in their desired areas.

Besides, DDA is investing in various means to develop the Narela area, like widening roads, laying water supply lines, developing marketplaces, police stations, and others. The developing authority is also putting its fund into the construction of the fourth phase Metro line (Rithala-Bawala-Narela corridor).

How to book a flat online

To avail of this offer, one can log on to http://www.dda.gov.in or http://www.eservices.dda.org.in, and look for a link that says “first come first serve basis flats”. Once the buyer selects his choice, the flat will be blocked for 30 minutes. The buyer has to pay online for the same before the time is over. If one fails to pay within the time slot, the flat will again be opened for sale.

If the payment is successful, DDA will issue a demand note to the applicant, where he has to make the full payment in three months. Once done, a possession letter will be issued by DDA.

Delhi’s housing plans

Of late, DDA has received a dull response to its housing plans. In 2021, the housing authority launched a new special housing scheme with around 18,000 flats on offer, which were drawn from its old inventory. As per reports, the demand was dull as only 22,000 applications were received for the more than 18,000 flats on sale.

