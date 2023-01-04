Delhi accident: Anjali’s friend says the men knew she was stuck under the car

Anjali Singh, whose death has sent shockwaves across the nation, was screaming for help when she was dragged along the car, claims her friend who was with her during the accident. The friend, Nidhi, told the police that she felt hopeless and walked home. She said that once she reached home she told her mother and grandmother everything.

Anjali was killed on New Year’s after her scooty was hit by a Baleno car with five men in it. Her leg got stuck in the axle of the car and she was dragged for some 12-14 kilometres.

Nidhi, who was with Anjali when the car hit the scooty, revealed a lot of details to India Today. Here are some of the important things she said:

The deceased woman screamed for help and the men in the car knew that she was stuck under the vehicle, Nidhi claimed. The women became friends only 15 days before the accident took place, she said. Anjali got in touch with Nidhi to celebrate the new year together, following which she went to Sultanpuri to pick Nidhi up. They went to Rohini, and they went to Anjali’s home. They eventually went to the hotel whose CCTV captured the women together. The women had a fight over who would ride the scooty. Nidhi said Anjali was drunk and hence she did not want her to ride the scooty. The women before the accident had narrowly escaped an accident with a truck, said Nidhi. Anjali was upset over her breakup with her boyfriend, she said. Nidhi claimed that she asked Anjali to stop, after which she said she would drive slowly now. Soon after they collided with the car. Nidhi said that the men inside the car could hear her screams but did not stop. “They did the accident deliberately,” she told India Today. Anjali could have been saved if the men had stopped the car, claimed Nidhi. "They did not even try. They kept moving forward and dragged her body," she said. The car had black windows and she could not see anyone. Nidhi said she did not tell the police because she thought she would be blamed for the accident. She went home on foot. “I thought the men in the car would stop the car eventually and help her out. I was not in my senses to tell the police,” she said, further adding that when she was approached by the police, she told them everything. Upon reaching home, Nidhi told everything to her mother and grandmother.

The five men – Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal – were arrested by the police on Sunday. They were then sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

