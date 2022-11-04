Delhi Air Pollution: Planning to buy an air purifier? Top things to keep in mind

Air pollution has become a persistent threat in India, especially in northern states like Delhi. This year's air quality in the capital city is worse than ever as compared to previous years. Contrary to popular belief, air pollution does not only occur outside, but it happens inside too as we spend most of our waking hours in confined spaces such as offices, co-working spaces, and homes. This brings us to air purifiers which have become the most essential equipment for breathing clean air in enclosed spaces. Here are a few things to look for when purchasing an air purifier for indoor use:

Room size matters

Small air purifiers will obviously not function in large spaces. You can choose the best model if you know the exact dimensions of your room. Another thing to keep in mind is to check the noise emitted by the air purifier if you intend to use it in your bedroom. For your bedroom, choose an air purifier that operates quietly.

To measure the performance of the air purifier, you need the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) which essentially refers to how quickly an air purifier cleans the air in a given area while operating at full capacity. The greater the CADR value, the greater the air purification.

Types of Filters

While various filters are used, an air purifier nowadays includes High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters which have the capability to filter out 99.9 per cent of airborne particles. Some advanced air purifiers come with anti-bacterial and UV filters to help sterilise the air and reduce the risk of air-borne disease transmission.

Activated charcoal and carbon filters are also available. These aid in the removal of smoke, odours, and any other chemicals that may be present.

Air change rate

The air change rate measures the air purifier's efficiency by calculating the number of times an air purifier can clean the air in an entire room in an hour. A 5 ACH (air change rate per hour) purifier will clean the air five times in an hour. For air cleaning, an air purifier with a 5-6 ACH rating is recommended.

Feature loaded purifiers

Air quality monitoring, Wi-Fi connectivity, and programmable timer features make smart air purifiers. Air quality sensors provide real-time information about the quality of indoor air. They can turn on and off automatically and adjust the fan speed based on the air quality in the room.

Choose Wi-Fi enabled air purifiers that can be controlled remotely using a smartphone. Wi-Fi also allows users to control their air purifier through Alexa and Google Assistant. Users can programme the purifier to run at specific times of day or night using a programmable timer.

Pre filters

The role of pre-filters is to remove large particles from the air, such as pet hair, before it passes through the other filters. If you have a pet or live near a construction site, you should consider purifiers with pre-filters.

