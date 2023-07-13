Delhi floods: Schools to remain shut in Noida tomorrow amid rising water level in Yamuna River

The Noida district government announced that all schools will remain shut on July 14. This decision was made in light of the Yamuna River's rising water level over the past three days and the potential for significant rainfall tomorrow.

On Wednesday, the Yamuna River water level rose by 1.85 metres at the Okhla Barrage in Noida, which brings the water level just 0.75 metres below the danger level, said irrigation department officials. This resulted from constant water logging in the Delhi NCR region due to heavy rains.

“The danger mark for the Yamuna at Okhla Barrage is 200.6 metres. The upstream level reached 200 metres on Wednesday, while on Tuesday, it was recorded at 199.20m. We have not issued any alert for villages located near the riverbanks as yet because the river level is still below the danger level. However, we are keeping a constant watch on developments and are coordinating with the district administration,” said BK Sharma, executive engineer, head works division, Agra Canal-Okhla, irrigation department, Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing further details, Manish Verma, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The district administration has identified over 50 villages in Gautam Budh Nagar that are located along the Yamuna banks or near the floodplains. An alert has been issued to all these villages that have an approximate population of 50,000, asking people to move to safer areas before the river level breaches the danger mark at the Okhla Barrage.”

He further said that support rooms have been set up for flood control.

“Residents do not have to panic and must contact the control room in case they need rehabilitation while moving to safer places. The subdivisional magistrates have been directed to ensure that villagers are provided with alternative options to move from their homes in case they decide to do so,” added Verma.