Delhi govt closes all primary schools till March 31 amid coronavirus scare

All primary schools in national capital will remain shut till March 31 as precaution against coronavirus. New Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today tweeted that all primary schools, government-run as well as private, will remain closed till March 31, 2020 as a precautionary measure to prevent the of spread of COVID-19 among children.

Sisodia tweeted: "As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20."

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has already told Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Chief Secretaries of all states to start spreading awareness among students as protective measures against coronavirus disease. "In order to create awareness among students, preventive interventions such as frequent hand wash, respiratory etiquettes (using handkerchief over mouth while coughing or sneezing, use of tissue paper or using sleeve of shirt covering upper arm, staying away from school when sick, avoiding public gatherings) would help in preventing or reducing transmission of not only this disease but also a large number of other communicable diseases," said HRD Secretary Amit Khare.

Health authorities have advised to practise good sanitation, hand hygiene, and greetings from a distance as important preventives to check virus spread. In case anyone is sick, they need to stay at home and get well. People are suggested to use masks if they are sick as a general practice, or if they are visiting coronavirus prone areas like hospital wards, airports, crowded public spots.

Here are some preventions against coronavirus:

While there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus currently, following preventive actions can help keep the deadly virus at bay:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with at least 60 per cent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Wear a mask, if you have a cough or cold.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or disinfectant wipe.

Avoid sharing food and drinks.

In public areas, use your knuckle or a tissue to touch light switches, elevator buttons, open doors, etc.

