Delhi Metro boosts services with 20 additional trips to tackle pollution crisis

The Delhi Metro is set to increase its train services by an additional 20 trips across its network, effective from November 3. This decision comes in response to measures implemented by pollution control authorities on Thursday, aimed at encouraging greater use of public transportation in Delhi and its surrounding areas, according to officials.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 400 on Thursday, prompting the Centre's pollution control panel to enforce Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is typically implemented in the region during the winter season.

"In light of the implementation of GRAP-III to combat pollution in Delhi, the DMRC will be introducing an additional 20 train trips across its network, starting tomorrow, November 3, 2023 (Friday)," stated the DMRC in an official announcement.

The Delhi Metro had already initiated 40 extra train trips on weekdays (Monday-Friday) since October 25, when GRAP-II was activated.

"Therefore, beginning tomorrow, the DMRC will provide a total of 60 additional trips as part of its efforts to promote the use of public transport in Delhi-NCR," the statement further explained.

In response to the city's air quality reaching the 'severe' category, the Centre's pollution control panel issued directives on Thursday to prohibit non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR and the entry of diesel-dependent trucks into the capital.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) classifies actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

Stage III of GRAP necessitates a complete halt on construction and demolition activities, except for essential government projects, mining, and stone crushing.

