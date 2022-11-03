Delhi metro services on Airport Express Line to get delayed till November end

The frequency of metro trains on the Airport Express Line in New Delhi may get slightly affected after 11pm till the end of revenue service hours and up to 7 am from the start of revenue service hours due to the ongoing track maintenance work going on at the site.

As per the official advisory, the frequency of metro trains during this time period is 15 minutes during regular service which may get delayed by another 5-7 minutes till November end this year.

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications has said that the maintenance work aims to increase the operational speed of trains. He added that regular announcements shall be made at stations and in trains accordingly to ensure that there is no inconvenience to passengers.

Last month the DMRC partnered with energy provider, SUN Mobility and flagged-off 50 electric 3-wheelers powered by smart batteries, at 8 Dwarka metro stations.

Also read: Delhi Metro extends last train timings for India-South Africa 3rd ODI match today; check revised schedule

Also read: Delhi Metro services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka impacted due to repair work