Delhi weather updates: Monsoon finally arrives as Delhi-NCR sees heavy rains, strong winds

The long wait for rain in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) finally got over on Monday as the city braved strong winds and rain. Light showers are predicted until Thursday. This comes as a relief for the city that has been witnessing long, dry days even as clouds formed over the region.

The temperature that was on the lower side at 26.6 degree Celsius in the morning rose to 36 degree Celsius in the afternoon and saw a dip again. Earlier in the day, dust winds had engulfed the region.

The sky will remain generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle expected in the coming days. "The city is likely to receive light rain till Thursday," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Skymet, weather forecasting agency had also reiterated IMD. "Winds over Delhi and NCR have changed to easterly. We expect the weather to change and rains will commence by today evening. Intensity will increase gradually," Mahesh Palawat, Vice president Meteorology and Climate Change at the Skymet Weather had said earlier.

Delhi usually records more than 50 per cent rainfall in the month of June and July but this year that has not been the case. Delay in the crucial southwest monsoon had also raised concerns as the NCR's water table had been on a decline.

Also read: Assam floods: At least 10 dead, more than 1 million displaced; situation may get worse