Delhi Police arrests 'Bunty Chor' who inspired Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! film

Delhi Police have arrested the 'super thief' Davinder Singh from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow who was on the run after committing theft in two households in Greater Kailash 2, news agency IANS reported.

The life of Davinder Singh inspired Dibakar Banerjee's popular film "Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye” and he even participated in Bigg Boss 4.

With the arrest of Devender Singh alias Bunty, two criminal cases of residential burglary and motor vehicle theft reported in Delhi have been resolved, IANS quoted officials as saying.

Luxury stolen items worth lakhs were also recovered from his possession.

According to police, an FIR was filed on April 13 when a woman from M block, GK-II reported the theft of three expensive mobile phones, a purse, two computers, branded shoes, a wristwatch, and her Baleno automobile.

On the same day, another house theft was reported in which electrical items were stolen from the CR Park neighbourhood, including a steam press, five Sony Televisions with set-top boxes, and an LG printer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary said information about two house burglaries generated concern in the area, and a police squad was charged with working on the modus operandi and electronic monitoring on both reported occurrences.

"The team started looking at the trail of CCTV footage of the suspect on route of the stolen car which revealed that it was going towards Noida through Alaknanda in CR Park," said the official.

During the inquiry, the crew verified the locations of stolen cell phones and discovered one of them switched on, near Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on a highway.

"The stolen mobile phone was kept on surveillance. The team spotted the stolen car on a highway near Ettawah moving towards Kanpur. It started chasing the car and waited for the moment to stop the high speeding car running at a speed of around 120 km/hour safely and chased the car for a run of about 100 kms," said the official.

"The car was intercepted at a toll booth in the area of Kanpur Dehat where Bunty tried to escape but he was apprehended," said the official.

According to police, Bunty Chor has been involved in over 250 criminal crimes across the national capital.

Bunty began committing a burglary at the age of 14 in 1993. He rose to prominence after appearing on the famed reality show 'Bigg Boss' Season 4 in 2010 but was evicted owing to misbehaving with the show's creator and host Salman Khan.



