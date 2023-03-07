Delhi Police issues warning against drunk driving after Zomato's 'Bhaang' tweet

The Delhi Police has issued a warning on Twitter to an individual named Shubham from Gurgaon, who allegedly attempted to order bhaang, a drink made from cannabis leaves, through food delivery app Zomato. Cannabis is often consumed during Holi celebrations in India, and was exempted from the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act's classification as a "drug" in 1985 for cultural and social purposes.

In response to a tweet by Zomato which read, "Someone, please tell Shubham from Gurgaon we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. He has asked us 14 times," the Delhi Police warned that individuals consuming bhaang during Holi celebrations must give their vehicle keys to someone else.

If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang. https://t.co/r94hxt5jeL — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 7, 2023

Ahead of Holi, which falls on March 8 this year, Delhi Police officials have stationed special traffic police teams, PCR, and local police to monitor drunk driving and other traffic infractions during the festival. The department has taken extensive measures to ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians in the national capital, and prevent reckless driving and two-wheeler stunts.

The tweet has garnered 48.2K views on Twitter, with netizens offering suggestions to Shubham such as using Uber. On March 7, Holika Dahan will be celebrated, followed by Holi on March 8th with colour.