Delhi Police warns rowdy partygoers with hilarious 'Cell Block Party' new year's Eve message

Delhi Police took a creative and humorous approach with a party-themed advisory targeting drunk drivers and troublemakers on New Year’s Eve. Their post on X featured a sarcastic tone, warning against misbehavior.

“Delhi Police wishes a Happy New Year 2025 to hooligans! We are holding a Cell Block Party,” the post announced. The caption added, “Who needs a countdown when you can count down the days until your release.”

Delhi Police added a humorous twist to their advisory by describing the “opening performer” as a breathalyser to catch drunk drivers, followed by acts like “DJ Buckle Up,” “DJ Safety First,” and the “Defensive Drivers” Band. The advisory also featured a “VIP Lounge for all,” offering a seating area with cold cell bars and hot beats.

Who needs a countdown when you can count down the days until your release.#HappyNewYear2025#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/Omfq4Y0Fjk — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) December 30, 2024

They creatively highlighted transportation options in “SUVs with special red and blue beacons” and cinematography managed by speed cameras. Adding to the sarcasm, the post stated, “If you spot someone who needs to party, just dial 112 and let the good times roll,” with the venue being the “nearest police station.”

Following Delhi Police's lead, Assam and Kolkata Police also posted similar messages discouraging drunk driving. Kolkata Police shared a party-themed banner promising a “special performance by DJ Traffic Cops, Kolkata.” Their message humorously declared, “Free entry for rash drivers, drunk drivers, traffic signal violators, without helmet bike riders, and other eligible violators. Time and Place: Kolkata Police Area. TRY NOT TO BE OUR GUESTS.”

Assam Police encouraged people to “ring in the new year safely” by sharing amusing quotes inspired by Bollywood movie titles. These included, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Par Drunk Driver Nahi!”, “Andaz Apna Ana Lekin Safety Sabki Sabki,” and “Dil Chahta Hai But Law Doesn’t. Drive Sober.”

Meanwhile, in a unique move, Noida Police announced plans to arrange cabs for drunk drivers to ensure they get home safely. Reports mention that the police will have hired cabs ready at night, with officers stationed at helpdesks in malls, pubs, and restaurants to prevent inebriated individuals from driving cars or bikes.

Garden Galleria Mall, a popular destination, will see a deployment of 300 police personnel across all floors. In addition, provisions have been made for parking approximately 7,000 vehicles, according to reports.