Delhi pollution: Kejriwal govt launches anti-dust campaign, heavy penalty to be levied on violators

The Delhi Government has launched a month-long intensive anti-dust campaign today, which will continue till November 6. The government has issued 14 anti-dust norms in Delhi and all construction sites have been asked to strictly follow the directions.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has said that violators will be strictly punished and fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh, will be imposed as per the National Green Tribunal guidelines. An additional amount of Rs 5 lakh or more will be imposed on the repetitive violators.

The Delhi environment department has collaborated with several agencies to set up the 586 teams to monitor the implementation of this campaign. These teams will go on the ground to ensure that all the rules made for the construction sites under the anti-dust campaign are being followed.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal announced the Winter Action Plan. In the first phase of the plan, we operationalised a war room in the Delhi Secretariat on October 3rd. Today, we are starting an anti-dust campaign in Delhi. We have collaborated with several agencies to form 586 teams to monitor the implementation of this campaign.”

Of these, 33 teams came will be part of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, 165 teams from the Revenue Department, 300 teams from Municipal Corporation, 20 teams from Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, 14 teams from Delhi Jal Board, 33 teams from DDA, three teams from Delhi Metro, six teams from Central Public Works Department and PWD each, one team from New Delhi Municipal Council, four teams from the Delhi Cantonment Board and one team from the National Highways Authority of India.

These teams will primarily monitor the 14 rules implemented by the government across Delhi-NCR

The 14 rules are as follows:

1. All the construction companies have to build huge tin walls around the construction sites in order to stop the dust from spreading.

2. In order to stop dust pollution, it was earlier mandatory to install an anti-smog gun on site with an area greater than 20,000 sq metres.

From now on, each site with an area above 5,000 sq m needs to have an anti-smog gun. A construction site with an area between 5,000 sq m and 10,000 sq m needs to have one anti-smog gun.

Construction sites sized between 10,000 sq m to 15,000 sq m will need two anti-smog guns. Bigger sites having a size between 15,000 sq m and 20,000 sq m need to have three anti-smog guns. Construction sites with an area greater than 20,000 sq m should have four anti-smog guns.

3. Construction or demolition work is required to be covered with tents or nets.

4. It is mandatory to clean the vehicle, including its tires, carrying the construction materials.

5. It is also mandatory to cover construction-related vehicles.

6. Construction materials and debris from demolition are required to be thrown at a designated spot and not around the sites.

7. Any construction material like soil or sand cannot be left uncovered.

8. Stone cutting during construction cannot be done in open and wet jetting should be used to cut stones.

9. It is required to spray water in non-cemented and soiled areas to avoid spreading of dust.

10. Construction or demolition sites with an area greater than 20,000 sq m need to have a metalled road with black topple so that transportation of vehicles does not result in spreading of dust.

11. Waste generated during construction or demolition has to be recycled on the site itself or at a designated place. A record of the same should be maintained.

12. It is mandatory to provide dust masks to the workers involved in loading-unloading or carrying the construction material and debris.

13. Medical facilities should be arranged for the workers working on construction sites.

14. Signboards depicting measures to reduce dust on construction sites should be put up prominently.

Rai said that the GRAP system has been enforced in Delhi, under which all the construction sites with area above 500 sq m need to register them on the portal.

If they are not registering themselves, they will be barred from carrying out further construction. Moreover, PUC checking and water sprinkling campaigns are implemented with effective monitoring.

Also read: Reliance Jio 5G beta launch today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi; all you need to know

Also read: Delhi HC directs accused to provide good quality burgers to orphanages to quash rape FIR