Delhi poor AQI after Diwali: Kapil Mishra is ‘proud of Delhi’ for bursting crackers; TMC MP lodges complaint over pollution

Delhi AQI news: Delhi's alarming air quality is again in the news after Delhi-NCR residents burst brackets despite alarming pollution levels on Diwali. On Monday morning, Delhi-NCR saw a thick blanket of smog. Visuals from across Delhi showed thick haze covering the roads, significantly reducing visibility and making it difficult to see beyond a few hundred metres.

The AQI levels in some areas in the city surpassed the 900 level on Monday morning. In the India Gate area in the heart of the city, the AQI level stood at 999. According to aqicn.org, in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium area also, the AQI stood at 999 in the morning and later came down to 553. The index was recorded at 970 in Pusa, and in the Anand Vihar area, which is one of the city's most polluted regions, it stood at 849.

The pollution debate in Delhi-NCR has now become an issue of debate. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday said he is proud of Delhi residents for bursting crackers.

“Proud of You Delhi. These are voices of resistance, voices of freedom and democracy. People are bravely defying unscientific, illogical , dictatorial ban. Happy Diwali,” the Delhi BJP vice president wrote on social media X on Sunday night.

Saket Gokhale, Trinamool MP and spokesperson, was alarmed over the deteriorating air pollution in Delhi. He accused BJP MPs and ministers of violating the ban “in the heart of the capital”.

“Thanks Delhi (especially the BJP MPs & Ministers who live down the street) for the last 6 hours of non-stop fireworks. Don’t understand the point of a ‘ban’ when ruling party leaders themselves are violating it in the heart of the capital. AQI has hit 999 - machines can’t calculate beyond that,” Gokhale posted on X.

He added: “Hope that putting people through suffering & infections made this festival season a bit more cheerful for BJP netas,” he added.

Gokhale went on this his posts and lodged a complaint with Delhi Police.

“Delhi Police needs to answer immediately & own responsibility for us breathing in a gas chamber. This morning, Delhi has woken up to a hazardous level of pollution with an AQI of 999+ thanks to bursting of fireworks last night. Despite a ban by the Supreme Court, fireworks have been easily procured & used in the city. Last night, several BJP MPs & Ministers were bursting firecrackers in my neighborhood for hours at their ‘Diwali party’,” Gokhale wrote while posting a copy of the letter on X.

In his letter, Gokhale said that BJP leaders are openly defying SC orders despite the alarming poor air quality prevailing in the national capital since the beginning of this month.

He further accused the Delhi Police of becoming subservient to the BJP and taking no action. "We need to know why Delhi Police hasn't done its job & why millions of residents of Delhi (including children, senior citizens, and vulnerable patients) are suffering in a gas chamber this morning,” he added.

On Sunday, before Delhi and NCR residents burst crackers, the city recorded its best air quality in eight years, with the average AQI standing at 218. However, towards the evening, widespread firecracker usage led to a rise in pollution levels and the onset of smog.

