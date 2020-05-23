Delhi records 45 degree Celsius today; heat waves to continue till May 27: IMD

National capital Delhi on Saturday recorded maximum temperature recorded at 45 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the city had witnessed the highest temperature of the season, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met Department said heatwave is likely to continue over Delhi-NCR on till May 27 due to hot and dry northwesterly winds prevailing over northwest India.

A heatwave is when the maximum temperature reaches 40 degrees or more in plains and 30 degrees or more in hilly regions.

Till May 29, Delhi will witness 40-degree plus maximum temperature. However, on May 28 and May 29, cloudy skies and thunderstorms are predicted.

The IMD's Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of the city, recorded 44 degrees Celsius as maximum temperature today. Meanwhile, Palam in Southwest Delhi and Ayanagar recorded 45 degrees each. At Lodhi Road, temperature soared up to 44.4 degrees Celsius.

Also read: AIIMS Delhi's cook die due to coronavirus; RDA demands resignation of hostel superintendent

Also read: SBI, HDFC, and ICICI Bank announce special FD schemes for senior citizens; check out interest rates, other key features