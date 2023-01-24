Delhi temperature rises above season’s average; air quality is likely to deteriorate

Delhi finally got some relief from the severe cold wave the city has been experiencing for about a month now as the temperature rose above average for the season. Where the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius in the national capital region, the maximum temperature rose to 25.9 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius, which is four times higher than the normal temperature for the Safdarjung area in the morning (5.30 am). On the other hand, the Palam area recorded 3.6 times higher temperature than normal, with 16.2 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, even the visibility in these areas increased to 1000 metres.

Humidity levels oscillated between 100 per cent and 37 per cent, as reported by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Enhanced rainfall/snowfall activity with possibility of heavy falls over Western Himalayan Region and rainfall activity over plains of Northwest India during 24th to 26th January, 2023.



According to the PTI, the weatherman had forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers in the morning and evening.

While Delhi people might get some relaxation from the cold weather, Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category, PTI reported.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR, the air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in 'very poor' category on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

