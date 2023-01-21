scorecardresearch
Delhi to receive light rainfall from Jan 22 to Jan 27, minimum temperature to drop again

States like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive snowfall and hailstorms from January 21 to January 27.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Delhi would get light rainfall between January 22 and January 27 due to a western disturbance. States like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive snowfall and hailstorms from January 21 to January 27. Punjab, especially Chandigarh, Haryana, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive light to scattered rainfall or thundershower on January 23, 2023. 

On Saturday, Delhi’s minimum temperature dipped to 6.2 degrees Celsius, one degree below the normal. IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is representational of Delhi’s weather, said the minimum temperature was four degrees below Friday’s reading of 10.6 degrees Celsius. 


Till Thursday, Delhi was reeling under a prolonged cold wave. IMD declares a cold wave situation when the minimum temperature falls four or more notches below normal or when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degrees Celsius. 


However, a 'severe' cold wave day is declared by the weather office when the minimum temperature falls below two degrees Celsius or it is 6.5 degrees or more below normal temperature. 

As per IMD data, Delhi residents experienced an unusually prolonged cold period through the majority of January.

Published on: Jan 21, 2023, 5:01 PM IST
Posted by: Basudha Das, Jan 21, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
